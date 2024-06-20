Russians will make Vovchansk "grey zone" in order to draw our forces away from other directions - soldiers of DIU unit of "Khymera". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Chimera unit are defending the village of Tykhe near Vovchansk and preventing Russians from advancing in this area.

"The local terrain does not play in the enemy's favor. There are beams, height differences, and extremely dense forests everywhere. It is difficult to get in with vehicles. But they use buggies and other mobile, high-speed vehicles. And their equipment is getting better and better. In this regard, they are doing well," said the deputy commander with the call sign Shendros.

"The Russians are trying to push us through from the front, bypass us from the left flank and from Vovchansk, and get behind our backs. But the guys from the 57th Separate Mechanised Brigade are helping us. They are destroying the enemy and helping us out a lot," the deputy commander added.

Shendros believes that the Russians will succeed in capturing Vovchansk.

"They will turn the city into a 'grey zone' 10-20 km deep. This is to draw our forces away from other areas - from Donbas, the south, Zaporizhzhia. They want to keep us constantly on our toes. And, of course, to destroy: this bastard knows nothing else but to destroy," the defender added.

According to the liaison officer with the call sign Rafik, Russia manages to advance in this direction because of the large number of cannon fodder

"Putin doesn't care about these people. He has a goal, and he is pushing and pushing. And we don't care that he doesn't care: we are reinforced and hold on to the last," the soldier said.

