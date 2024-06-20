Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was destroyed by Russian shelling. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 57th SMIB filmed the destruction caused by the occupiers' shelling of the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the drone's camera shows destroyed residential high-rise buildings, administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities. There are no undamaged buildings on the recording.
