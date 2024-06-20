Soldiers of 46th SAB destroy enemy armored vehicles with FPV drones. VIDEO
Paratroopers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they repelled attacks by Russian armoured vehicles using FPV drones.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
"The invaders continue to smash their armoured foreheads against our FPV drones with donkey-like stubbornness. They drive around the newly damaged equipment and repeatedly, with the doom of slaves, are exposed to new hits," the post reads.
