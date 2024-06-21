Soldiers of 42nd SMB destroy occupiers’ vehicles with drones on territory of Belgorod region of RF. VIDEO
Pilots of the "Perun" unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the occupiers' vehicles near the village of Murom in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
