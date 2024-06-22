ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14252 visitors online
News Video War
4 538 5

Border guards destroyed two enemy howitzers and EW station of occupiers. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut sector, border guards and artillery destroyed a Russian electronic warfare station with shots from a 105-mm American M101 howitzer. And the commandant's Phoenix attack drones dismantled two enemy 122-mm D-30 howitzers for scrap.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

See also: Paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade destroy a Russian Wasp SAM with a drone. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1245) elimination (5634)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 