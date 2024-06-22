Border guards destroyed two enemy howitzers and EW station of occupiers. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut sector, border guards and artillery destroyed a Russian electronic warfare station with shots from a 105-mm American M101 howitzer. And the commandant's Phoenix attack drones dismantled two enemy 122-mm D-30 howitzers for scrap.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.
