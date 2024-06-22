Explosions have been heard near Belgorod. Media reports about damage to Pantsir-S system. VIDEO

A missile hit a Pantsir-S launcher near the village of Dubovoye in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by UP with reference to Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

Local news outlets reported that the unit was allegedly hit by a cluster munition, and the crew managed to survive. Puffs of black smoke were seen over the site of the arrival.

In one of the videos that appeared on social media, a female voiceover says: "This is our air defence. What should we do now? They won't be able to catch missiles now."

In turn, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that the grass in Dubove had caught fire. Local media outlet Pepel wrote that the grass was burning at the location of Pantsyr "because of the scattering of cluster munitions".

It should be added that the Pantsir-S is a Russian self-propelled ground-based anti-aircraft missile and gun system.

