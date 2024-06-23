Destruction of Shahed warehouse on night of June 21 in Krasnodar region has been confirmed. Instructors and cadets were liquidated - Navy. VIDEO

It was confirmed that the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed the Shahed's warehouse and related infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ukrainian Navy.

What do satellite images show?

As noted, new satellite images confirm the destruction on the night of 21 June of the Shahed-136/Geranj-2 storage and preparation sites, training buildings, control and communication points for these UAVs located in the Krasnodar region.

Qualified instructors and cadets were killed

"In addition to the means of destruction, qualified instructors who trained personnel to service the Shahed-136/Geranj-2 launches and those cadets who were trained to strike at the territory of Ukraine using Iranian unmanned systems were also destroyed," the statement said.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with their brothers from the Defence Forces, continue to destroy the enemy on land, at sea, and in the air!

on the night of 21 June, the "cotton" arrived at the training ground of the 167th training center in the village of Yeysk, from where the Russians launched Shahideen in Ukraine. There is a warehouse for Iranian drones and their operators live in the barracks. A series of explosions followed by detonations were recorded at the training ground.