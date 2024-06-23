ENG
Russian soldier was left without both legs after dropping ammunition in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A Russian soldier lost both his legs after a precision drop from a VOG drone in Donetsk Oblast. The occupier was eliminated by the UAV strike company pilots of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

