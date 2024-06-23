ENG
Ukrainian defence forces strike command post of Russian motorised rifle regiment in Belgorod region. VIDEO

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, successfully attacked the command post of an enemy motorised rifle regiment located in the town of Nekhotiyivka, Belgorod region, Russia.

As a result of combat operations, explosions were recorded. The target was successfully hit, Censor.NET reports.

