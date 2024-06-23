Ukrainian defence forces strike command post of Russian motorised rifle regiment in Belgorod region. VIDEO
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, successfully attacked the command post of an enemy motorised rifle regiment located in the town of Nekhotiyivka, Belgorod region, Russia.
As a result of combat operations, explosions were recorded. The target was successfully hit, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password