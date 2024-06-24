HIMARS MLRS hits group of occupiers with cluster munition near Burchak village in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A Ukrainian unit of the American MLRS "HIMARS" missile system hit a group of occupants near the village of Burchak in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that the soldiers used a cluster munition to hit the enemy.

