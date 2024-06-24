HIMARS MLRS hits group of occupiers with cluster munition near Burchak village in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
A Ukrainian unit of the American MLRS "HIMARS" missile system hit a group of occupants near the village of Burchak in Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that the soldiers used a cluster munition to hit the enemy.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password