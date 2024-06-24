ENG
Flag of Ukraine on roof of private house in Belgorod region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator filmed the Ukrainian flag on the roof of a private house in the Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the flag is quite large and very visible from the air. The author of the publication claims that the Ukrainian flag was placed on the roof not for patriotic pro-Ukrainian reasons, but to protect the building from attacks.

