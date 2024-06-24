ENG
Ukrainian defense forces detect and destroy enemy tank. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 98th Battalion of the 108th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade detected an enemy tank, fired on it, and sight artillery that hit the target.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media.

