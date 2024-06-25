Why was Sodol dismissed and what will change? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov on the reasons for the dismissal of General Sodol from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Watch it on Censor.NET.
As a reminder, on June 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
