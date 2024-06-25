ENG
Why was Sodol dismissed and what will change? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov on the reasons for the dismissal of General Sodol from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on June 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Butusov Yurii (1250) Sodol Yurii (22)
