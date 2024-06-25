ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10877 visitors online
News Video War
10 523 16

Tankers of 92nd SAB strike at enemy hideouts in Kharkiv region despite heavy enemy fire. VIDEO

The tank crew of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade in Kharkiv region, under heavy enemy fire, including from TOS-1A Sontsepek MLRS, continues to strike at enemy hideouts with manpower despite repeated strikes of Russian kamikaze drones.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ukrainian APC-4E destroys enemy positions near Kharkiv. VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (130)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 