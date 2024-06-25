Tankers of 92nd SAB strike at enemy hideouts in Kharkiv region despite heavy enemy fire. VIDEO

The tank crew of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade in Kharkiv region, under heavy enemy fire, including from TOS-1A Sontsepek MLRS, continues to strike at enemy hideouts with manpower despite repeated strikes of Russian kamikaze drones.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

