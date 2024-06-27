ENG
Zelenskyy arrived with unannounced visit to Lviv: He honored memory of fallen soldiers on Field of Mars of Lychakiv cemetery. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv on a visit.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Lviv. The Field of Mars. We remember the price of freedom, independence, and the future for our country. We will never forget each and every one of those whose courage and strength won freedom for Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the head of the RMA, Maksym Kozytskyi, the president arrived in the Lviv region on an unannounced visit.

According to media reports, the EU summit will take place on 27 June, at which the EU and Ukraine will sign a security agreement.

Read on Censor.NET: EU, Zelenskyy to sign pact on Ukraine's security at EU leaders' summit - Reuters

