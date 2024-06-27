Soldiers of 63rd SMB, who are holding defense in Lyman direction, announced fundraising for quadcopter. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 63rd Brigade's control and artillery reconnaissance battery have announced a fundraiser for a Mavic quadcopter.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"We wish you health! We need a Mavic quadcopter to track all enemy movements. The enemy does not stop storming our positions, and early detection of Russian movements saves the lives of our soldiers. Nowadays, quadcopters play a leading role in reconnaissance, but the means of destroying them are also being improved. That's why the loss of Mavic is, unfortunately, quite frequent - the enemy has a very powerful electronic warfare system. So every hryvnia spent on our quadcopters saves the lives of our soldiers. And we remind you that there are no small donations," the defenders said.
The fundraising goal is UAH 115 thousand
Details to help
Link to the bank
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/65pqdvYtc5
Bank card number
5375 4112 1964 5343
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password