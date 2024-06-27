Soldiers of 63rd SMB, who are holding defense in Lyman direction, announced fundraising for quadcopter. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Brigade's control and artillery reconnaissance battery have announced a fundraiser for a Mavic quadcopter.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"We wish you health! We need a Mavic quadcopter to track all enemy movements. The enemy does not stop storming our positions, and early detection of Russian movements saves the lives of our soldiers. Nowadays, quadcopters play a leading role in reconnaissance, but the means of destroying them are also being improved. That's why the loss of Mavic is, unfortunately, quite frequent - the enemy has a very powerful electronic warfare system. So every hryvnia spent on our quadcopters saves the lives of our soldiers. And we remind you that there are no small donations," the defenders said.

The fundraising goal is UAH 115 thousand

Details to help

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/65pqdvYtc5

Bank card number

5375 4112 1964 5343

See: Soldiers of the 63rd Brigade announce a collection for electronic warfare equipment to combat enemy drones. VIDEO (updated)