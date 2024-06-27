Occupier films half-rotten bodies of his accomplices: "Ukraine, June 2024. Bodies are almost decomposed. How to identify them now?". VIDEO 18+
A video was posted online in which the occupier films the half-rotten bodies of his accomplices, which have long been lying in the forest belt and on the road near it.
According to Censor.NET, the occupant complains that it will be extremely difficult to identify the names of those killed and notes that it is not known when the bodies will be evacuated.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
