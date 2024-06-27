Russian Lancet attack drone was neutralized in Kharkiv region with help of "Ai-Petri" EW. VIDEO

Petro Poroshenko shared on social media a video of a destroyed Russian Lancet drone that was neutralized with the help of the Ai-Petri electronic warfare. The video was sent by the military from Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"This is not just a destroyed Russian Lancet. Let me explain this video in numbers. This is one surviving Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system, at least five saved lives of the artillery crew and many destroyed Russian munitions depots and heavy equipment in the territory of the Russian Federation and in Kharkiv region, where heavy fighting is currently taking place.

This video was sent by our fighters from the Ai-Petri unit. With a note that in each direction, the complex jams and helps destroy 4-5 such "birds" every day. So calculate its effectiveness yourself. I'm proud of the great team that is working on this innovative product. And I say hello to the "gods of war". Soon there will be even more systems that will cover you," Poroshenko said.

In November 2023, Poroshenko announced that he had invested UAH 150 million in the development of the latest electronic warfare system. So far, the investment has reached UAH 200 million, and two dozen systems are already operating at the front. Artillerymen were among the first to receive them.