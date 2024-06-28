ENG
Rabinovych, assault rifleman with 3rd SAB: "I killed two occupiers at close range because I don’t want to see them in Odesa". VIDEO

On 12 May, Russian troops launched a massive offensive towards the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region. Heavy fighting is still going on there, and Russian infantry is rolling into the positions of the Third Assault Brigade soldiers wave after wave every day. Every day brings new feats of heroism by Ukrainian soldiers. Butusov Plus TV channel is talking to one of the Ukrainian heroes of the Third Assault Brigade, Roman, call sign Rabinovych.

