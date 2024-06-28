ENG
Wounded occupier, abandoned by his henchmen, is covered with flies. VIDEO 18+

The three occupiers who survived the kamikaze drone attack left their wounded comrade-in-arms and walked away.

According to Censor.NET, this moment was filmed by a drone camera of the 47th SAB "Magura". The footage shows the wounded occupier lying in an open area, with flies thickly covering his wounds.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier films half-rotten bodies of his accomplices: "Ukraine, June 2024. Bodies are almost decomposed. How to identify them now?". VIDEO 18+

