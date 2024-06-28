Wounded occupier, abandoned by his henchmen, is covered with flies. VIDEO 18+
The three occupiers who survived the kamikaze drone attack left their wounded comrade-in-arms and walked away.
According to Censor.NET, this moment was filmed by a drone camera of the 47th SAB "Magura". The footage shows the wounded occupier lying in an open area, with flies thickly covering his wounds.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
