A kamikaze drone operator of the 110th Brigade eliminated three occupiers in one strike in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows three occupants pulling a small cart with their 'three hundredths' to the forest belt. It was at this moment that they were caught by a Ukrainian drone strike. According to the video, three occupiers were killed. The surviving Russian pushed one of his accomplice with an assault rifle and went further.

