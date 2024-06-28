War veterans demand to stop privatization of state enterprise "Dnipro. protez". VIDEO

War veterans appealed to the authorities to stop the privatization of the state enterprise Dnipro.protez, where they receive prosthetics and rehabilitation.

The video was posted on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"We are servicemen and veterans of Ukraine. We are currently undergoing prosthetics and rehabilitation at the state enterprise Dnipro.protez.

Currently, the process of prosthetics for military personnel is secured by state guarantees. However, the company has been put up for sale, and after the sale it will become private property. It is not known whether the Ukrainian defenders will be able to receive prosthetic assistance and, most importantly, the quality of services that are currently available.

Therefore, we appeal to the authorities to ensure that the prosthetic enterprise remains in state ownership, with the current staff and management," the appeal reads.

