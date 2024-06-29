Fighters of 116th SMB defeated elite airborne brigade of occupiers in Vovchansk. VIDEO

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders defeated an elite Russian airborne brigade.

According to Censor.NET, footage of Russian invaders from the 83rd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces blocking and cutting off reinforcements at a factory in the city was posted on social media.

Soldiers of the Khorne Group unit of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade were destroying the occupiers.

The 83rd Airborne Brigade is, or was, an elite group - one of a dozen or so brigade formations in the 40,000-strong pre-war Airborne Corps. As recently as 2019, the brigade practiced parachuting into combat in its light armored vehicles.

