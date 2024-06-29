First minutes after return to Motherland of ten Ukrainian prisoners. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the first minutes after the return of ten Ukrainian prisoners.

The former prisoners are in extremely serious condition. The videos released after their release show that some of them cannot even move on their own - they are held by the arms.

According to Censor.NET, ten more of our people were returned from Russian captivity on 28 June.

"Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, was captured in Crimea in 2021. Olena Pekh and Valerii Matiushenko are civilians who have been in captivity since 2017-2018. Bohdan Heleta and Ivan Levytskyi are priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, captured in Berdiansk for resisting the occupiers. Five other civilians who were captured in Belarus and deprived of their liberty: Nikolay Shvets, Natalia Zakharenko, Pavlo Kuprienko, Liudmila Honcharenko, and Ekaterina Briukhanova. All of them have already been released and are at home in Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier.

The Security Service of Ukraine also showed an exclusive video of the release of our compatriots.

"This is the result of the work of the Joint Centre for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity," the SSU said.

