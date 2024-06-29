Border guards destroyed enemy equipment and eliminated invaders in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
Operators of FPV drones of the Shkval border commandant's office destroyed equipment and eliminated the occupants in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
This was reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
