ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8258 visitors online
News Video War
3 599 4

Border guards destroyed enemy equipment and eliminated invaders in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Operators of FPV drones of the Shkval border commandant's office destroyed equipment and eliminated the occupants in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

This was reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Read more: Occupiers repeatedly shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovy: they hit local cemetery with cluster munitions, woman was injured

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1138) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 