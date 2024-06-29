Fighters of 23rd SMB deter Russian attack in Donetsk region: destroy tanks and enemy infantry. VIDEO
Aerial bombers of the Yasni Ochi unmanned aerial reconnaissance systems unit of the 23rd separate mechanised brigade are holding back a Russian attack on the outskirts of Ocheretyne using FPV drones.
The enemy attacks take place daily, not only with infantry but also with tanks, Censor.NET reports.
