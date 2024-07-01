Blackout occurred in Belgorod and region: "There is no electricity, trams stopped, people are going on foot". VIDEO
The power went out in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation due to "technological disruptions caused by external influence on the power facility".
According to Censor.NET, citing ASTRA, Belgordenergo said this.
Residents of the regional centre reported a power outage.
Also, according to propaganda media, traffic lights do not work in Belgorod and there are problems with the Internet.
"Beloblvodokanal also stated that due to the lack of electricity, a number of settlements in the region do not have water.
