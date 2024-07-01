July can bring Ukraine even more strength, in particular in protecting sky and in bringing real security to our country - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence system in July.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Military report in the morning. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych. We talked about the key frontline areas, including Pokrovsk and others in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. We also discussed some of our fundamental decisions - the steps we are preparing to make the occupier lose more of its logistics, more equipment, more of its hopes to expand the war. For Russia, all this must end in defeat, and only in this way will the idea of war against Ukraine lose. We are doing everything for this with weapons and diplomacy. These processes go hand in hand.

Today, I held several meetings with internationals: the Office team, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We went through all the plans for July in detail. And this month can bring Ukraine even more strength, in particular in protecting the sky and bringing real security to our country. We clearly see what we have to implement in negotiations with our partners, especially the United States.

And I thank all those who show sufficient resilience, sufficient determination, sufficient activity of their own, including by maintaining the mobilization of the world in our support. Despite everything. Despite any political waves and changes in mood. Everyone in the world is united by the fact that we seek justice - and only this - for ourselves, and therefore for any nation that may also suffer from external aggression," Zelenskyy said.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses key areas of further US assistance with bipartisan US Congressional delegation. PHOTOS