Detonation of enemy Msta-S self-propelled artillery system after drone hit. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 10th "Edelweiss" Brigade hit an enemy "Msta-S" and destroyed it.
According to Censor.net, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's accurate attack and the explosion after the detonation of the ammunition was posted on social media.
"A lightweight and invisible kamikaze drone flew into an enemy 152mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery system hidden and camouflaged in a forest belt, after which it exploded like a rocket. This is perhaps one of the best detonations of ammunition destroyed by Ukrainian troops in recent times. The footage was filmed in Donetsk region by pilots of the 10th separate mining and assault brigade "Edelweiss"," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password