Zelenskyy instructed Minister of Energy to inform people on daily basis about state of work in energy sector. VIDEO

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko was instructed by the President to report daily on the state of energy infrastructure and the existing deficit.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

"The head of foreign intelligence has just reported. The range of issues is clear - what threatens us and the opportunities we can take advantage of. There are good prospects.

The Prime Minister reported on measures to protect power facilities: active protection, emergency response and everything else. He also reported on the reconstruction and our work with European partners to expand electricity imports to Ukraine. We are now fully selecting the volume of imports agreed with the EU, and I am grateful to all our neighbours for this assistance. We are doing everything we can to increase imports, and this should be a European decision. Our government officials are working on the relevant agreement.

He also instructed the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, who is currently on a visit to the United States, to obtain specific dates for the delivery of the additional Patriot systems that we have agreed with our partners.

I also instructed the Minister of Energy to inform people on a daily basis about the state of work in the energy sector, the existing deficits and what the country is doing to fill them. The government must also work much more actively to ensure that our people and our companies have more opportunities to purchase, manufacture, install all the necessary equipment to get through this difficult period. " Zelenskyy said.