Girl stormtrooper from 3rd SAB is covering her comrades in trenches under fire. VIDEO

As you know, women are also taking part in the fighting at the front. So, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade published a video from a GoPro camera.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a girl stormtrooper from Kharkiv region shooting at the enemy, helping the wounded and waiting out the shelling under the constant threat of enemy drones.

"The typical regime of fighters in defensive positions where the enemy tries to break through every day is from Daiana's camera," the brigade's press service said.

It is noted that Daiana serves in the 3rd company of the 1st assault battalion.

