Wounded occupier after UAV attack jumps off stretcher and runs away, outrunning his henchmen who were carrying him. VIDEO

The wounded occupier was instantly "cured" after the Ukrainian drone attack and began to run away faster than the henchmen who carried him on a stretcher.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the UAV attack and instant "drone therapy" was posted on social media.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone torn off occupier’s right leg. VIDEO 18+

