Soldiers of 10th SMAB destroyed the enemy UAV control crew and ammunition field staff. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 8th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" destroyed the enemy UAV control crew and the field staff of the ammunition.

This was reported by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET reports.

