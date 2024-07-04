ENG
Occupant drowns in swamp after drone strike. VIDEO 18+

The Ukrainian drone operator killed the occupier, who was lying in the mud, with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the accurate drop of the ammunition and the last minutes of the occupier's life was published on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

