Occupant drowns in swamp after drone strike. VIDEO 18+
The Ukrainian drone operator killed the occupier, who was lying in the mud, with an accurate drop.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the accurate drop of the ammunition and the last minutes of the occupier's life was published on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
