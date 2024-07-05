BMW 530 for donation: Fundraising UAH 10 million for 500 FPV drones for defenders is announced. VIDEO

Fundraising for 500 FPV drones for RAROG battalions of the 24th SMB and the 1st SAB named after Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo "Da Vinci" is announced

Soldiers of the brigades are fighting against the occupiers in Chasiv Yar and Zaporizhzhia.

The goal is UAH 10 million.

Details to help

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2B7NoUnUGG

Card number: 5375 4112 1874 4972

PayPal: [email protected]

Participants also have a chance to win a BMW 530.

Conditions:



a donation of UAH 500 gives you one chance, UAH 1000 gives you two chances, and so on.

When making a deposit, be sure to include your full name and phone number in the comment section.

The winner will be selected live on the Boss auto page using a randomizer.

