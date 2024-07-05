ENG
Destruction of "ZALA" UAV from "Strila" SAM by soldiers of 3rd SAB in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an occupier's ZALA reconnaissance drone.

The video was posted by soldiers of the 3rd Separate Special Forces Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the brigade's air defense destroyed a ZALA reconnaissance UAV that was monitoring the positions of the defenders in the Kharkiv region with an Arrow missile.

"This drone is just one of the drones captured on video by the brigade's fighters, who hunt them regularly. It was targeted and destroyed by the fighters of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division," the 3rd Brigade added.

