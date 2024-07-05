Powerful detonation of Russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip" after Ukrainian drone hit. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, soldiers of the Rarog UAV battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar with a kamikaze drone.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

