Defense forces destroyed enemy SPG "Gvozdika" and UAZ with Russian infantry. VIDEO

Soldiers of the MURAMASA unit of the 109th Separate Tank Brigade destroyed a Russian 2C1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system with a bright detonation of a bomb.

In addition, operators of attack drones destroyed a UAZ Hunter with Russian infantry, Censor.NET reports.

