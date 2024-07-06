Defense forces destroyed enemy SPG "Gvozdika" and UAZ with Russian infantry. VIDEO
Soldiers of the MURAMASA unit of the 109th Separate Tank Brigade destroyed a Russian 2C1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system with a bright detonation of a bomb.
In addition, operators of attack drones destroyed a UAZ Hunter with Russian infantry, Censor.NET reports.
