Soldiers of 79th SAB repelled enemy assault, destroying Russian tank and IFV near Novomykhailivka. VIDEO

In recent days, Russians have attempted to break through the defences of the 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade in the Kurakhove direction, but the enemy assault was repelled.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's telegram channel.

"Powerful detonations of enemy tanks, torn off turrets, burning armoured personnel carriers, crippled infantry - this is the best advertisement for the recruitment of more minced meat for the Russian army. They wanted 200,000 rubles and a three-room apartment in Kyiv, but got two metres of land in the fields near Novomykhailivka," the military said.

