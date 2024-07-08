Ukrainian air defence destroyed five enemy reconnaissance drones in southern Ukraine during day
During the day on July 8, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed five enemy reconnaissance drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the South Air Command.
Three ZALA UAVs and one Supercam and one Orlan-10 were destroyed.
