Enemy tank is shattered after hitting mine. VIDEO

After hitting a mine, the enemy tank's ammunition exploded and tore the armoured vehicle to pieces.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a tank attack on the 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade's position in Kurakhove, hitting a mine and a powerful explosion was posted on social media.

