Enemy tank is shattered after hitting mine. VIDEO
After hitting a mine, the enemy tank's ammunition exploded and tore the armoured vehicle to pieces.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a tank attack on the 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade's position in Kurakhove, hitting a mine and a powerful explosion was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password