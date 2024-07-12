Russian man in T-shirt with inscription "We will tear everyone up beautifully" complains about strike in Belgorod: "Car was smashed! What to do?". VIDEO
A Russian Z-patriot from Belgorod complained about the damage caused to his car as a result of a munition hit.
According to Censor.NET, in the video posted on social media, the Russian shows destructions and asks what he should do and where to seek compensation. The man is wearing a T-shirt with a Russian flag, a bear and the inscription "We will tear everyone up beautifully".
