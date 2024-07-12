Fisherman from Kherson hit Russian drone with fish. VIDEO

A Kherson fisherman hits a Russian drone with a fish.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the fish strike was posted on social media. The video shows two men travelling on a boat on the water. One of them, waiting for the drone to approach, threw a fish at the UAV. The attack proved to be accurate, but the drone survived and continued to move.

"Kherson fishermen almost shot down a Russian quadcopter that decided to watch their boat with a fish throw," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine launches an electronic system for managing the fishing industry