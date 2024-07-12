Military plane crashed in Poland during training flight. Pilot was killed. VIDEO

On Friday, 12 July, an M-346 Bielik combat trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight at the Polish airport of Gdynia. The pilot dies at the scene.

This was reported by RMF FM, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the aircraft was practicing manoeuvres to prepare for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Gdynia Naval Aviation Brigade, which was scheduled for Saturday, 13 July.

"An M-346 Bielik aircraft hit the airport apron at Gdynia Airport during a training flight. A rescue operation is underway," the General Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a statement on social media platform X.

It is known that the pilot did not have time to eject. He died on the spot.

The Polish Air Force inspector, General Ireneusz Nowak, said that the deceased pilot, Robert Jeł, was a very experienced pilot. In addition, the crashed aircraft was almost new - it was put into service in 2022. All M-346 Bielik flights are currently suspended.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by a special state commission to investigate aviation accidents.

Polish media report that the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Gdynia Naval Aviation Brigade, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to the plane crash.

