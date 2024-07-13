ENG
Soldiers of 93rd SMB eliminated occupier who tried to hide from Ukrainian drone under blanket. VIDEO

This night turned out to be the last for the Russian occupier: the Russian tried to hide from the Ukrainian drone under a blanket, but was detected and eliminated by an aerial bomber of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

liquidation (2762) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (95)
