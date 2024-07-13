Soldiers of 93rd SMB eliminated occupier who tried to hide from Ukrainian drone under blanket. VIDEO
This night turned out to be the last for the Russian occupier: the Russian tried to hide from the Ukrainian drone under a blanket, but was detected and eliminated by an aerial bomber of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
