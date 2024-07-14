ENG
Ukrainian scouts destroyed communication and surveillance complexes of Russians. VIDEO

Operators of FPV drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Firebird special unit burned down Russian communications and surveillance complexes. Special Forces personnel struck at the Russian invaders' base.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

