Russian citizen Oleksii Bilousov, originally from Primorsky Krai, went to war against Ukraine and was later captured in the Pokrovsk direction.

Since the signing of the contract on 26 May 2024, he has never received any financial support. He says he was just "like a homeless person", Censor.NET reports.

"Why do they need Ukraine, is their territory not enough? Take up arms and go against the authorities, get it over with! I hate this government, this FSB creature!" the Russian prisoner said.

