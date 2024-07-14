Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian self-propelled artillery system "Acacia". VIDEO

Our soldiers destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system "Acacia". In particular, the Russian self-propelled artillery system was destroyed by the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, with their work being corrected by the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its telegram channel.

