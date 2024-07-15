Azov fighter eliminates Russian invader with shot directly to head. VIDEO 18+
Ukrainian defenders showed the clearing of Russian positions and the destruction of enemy infantry.
Theaction cameras of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade recorded shooting battles at a distance of less than 10 metres, throwing grenades at dugouts and eliminating the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
