A Russian tank shed with a metal coating to protect it from drones was destroyed by Tauria paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomykhailivka.

According to Censor.NET, the successful work of our soldiers was published on the brigade's official website.

"After stopping the enemy armoured vehicle, our pilot staged a spectacular fire show with his first drop. We won't identify the tank's orientation - we'll leave that to the Western press. In any case, three tankers from this "Gromozeka" (name of the fantastic Soviet cartoon The Secret of the Third Planet - ed.note) are already occupying the front rows at a kobzon concert," the soldiers added.

